Deputies: 2 people accused of shooting, killing man during drug deal turn themselves in

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said they met a man to buy marijuana from him and ended up robbing and killing him.

POINCIANA, Fla. — Two people accused of shooting and killing a man during what the Polk County Sheriff's Office called a "drug deal gone bad" have turned themselves in, according to investigators.

Polk County Sheriff' Grady Judd said Tarmetris Mack, 18, and Alfred Higgs, Jr., 17, met a man on Nov. 23 at a 7-Eleven to buy a bag of marijuana. During the sale, Judd said Mack and Higgs, Jr. robbed and killed the person they were meeting.

The two had been on the run since, according to Judd.

Judd said Higgs, Jr. has a criminal history that includes seven felonies and six misdemeanors.

"I'm so sick of hearing that drugs aren't dangerous. We have a young man who's dead today because he came to a gas station to sell drugs to these two

suspects, who ripped him off, then shot and killed him," Judd said.

Now, they are booked in the Polk County Jail and a juvenile assessment center and are facing armed robbery and first-degree murder charges.

