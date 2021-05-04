Deadly Winter Haven crash shuts down part of Havendale Bouvard

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department says one person is dead after an overnight crash.
Officers say the crash will have the eastbound lanes of Havendale Bouvard at 16th Street to Highway 17 shut down while they investigate.
Police say drivers who typically take this route should find a different way to go this morning.
