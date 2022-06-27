Frostproof man charged in wrong-way crash that killed woman

Deputies say the man had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech at the time of the crash. And, they could smell alcohol and found an open beer bottle inside his truck.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A man from Frostproof drove the wrong way early Sunday morning on a Lake Wales road and caused a crash that killed a woman, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Now, 39-year-old Mark Poe faces a vehicular homicide charge for his actions, deputies said. He may face additional charges, the agency added.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say Poe was driving a white Chevy Silverado in the wrong lane, going west in the eastbound lanes on State Road 60 just east of the intersection of Stokes Road.

Three passengers were inside Poe's truck, deputies said.

At the same time, the sheriff's office said a 27-year-old woman was driving a white Volkswagen Jetta and going east in the eastbound lanes of SR-60 when Poe hit her car head-on with his truck.

She died at the scene.

The passengers inside Poe's truck were taken to the hospital for treatment and were later released.

Deputies said at the time of the crash, Poe had bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred. They also reportedly could smell alcohol in the truck and found an open beer bottle on the rear floorboard.

Deputies said they also found an open bottle of Jack Daniels Fire Whiskey on the grass median near the truck.

Poe was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Once he is released, he will be taken to the Polk County Jail, the sheriff's office said.