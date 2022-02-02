Death investigation underway after body was found in retention pond in Polk County

The body has not been identified yet, but the car is related to a missing person case from 2021, the sheriff's office reports.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in unincorporated Lakeland after a body was found Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the area near Victoria Road, near the intersection of Grady Mock Road and Old Polk City, around 10:33 a.m. after reports of a car submerged in a retention pond, a media alert from the sheriff's office explains.

The PCSO Underwater Search and Recovery Team (USART) was reportedly able to confirm a brown 2012 KIA Soul was in the water.

After the car was removed from the retention pond, deputies say a body was found inside.

The body has not been identified yet, but the car is related to a missing person case from 2021, the sheriff's office reports.

There has been no other information released, as of now.