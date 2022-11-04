$5K reward offered for information that leads to finding Lake Wales woman missing for 32 years

Back in 2019, a retired Lake Wales supervisor told detectives about rumors the woman may have been killed by her on-again, off-again boyfriend who has since died.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — What happened to Debbie Williams? She disappeared nearly 33 years ago and was reported missing by a family member.

But Lake Wales police detectives said they have had very little to go on over the past three decades. Now, in an effort to find Williams, a renewed call for information — and a $5,000 reward — has been issued.

According to the department, Williams was first reported missing in late March 1990. When that initial report was made, detectives believed she had been missing for about four weeks, a news release stated. But all police had to go on for decades was a "single partial page initial report."

Renewed efforts to locate Williams began in 2019 when retired Lake Wales Supervisor Melvin Waldron brought information regarding Williams' disappearance to detectives, the agency said. This information, according to detectives, included rumors Williams had been killed by her on-again, off-again boyfriend — who has since died.

The rumors also suggested she may have even been buried under his house or near the overpass of Highway 27 near Florida's Natural Growers. Based on the information, a detective interviewed people Waldron reportedly believed had direct information regarding Williams' disappearance.

However, of the nine people the detective spoke to, the department said only one person had "direct" information about the case. And that person reportedly saw Williams getting into a white and red pickup truck driven by a white man around the time she disappeared. The others reportedly only heard "street talk" that indicated she may have been buried under the house, under the bridge or that she got into the car.

Ultimately, all the people interviewed knew one thing — Williams was never seen again.

Continuing with their investigation, detectives said they went to the house that Williams was rumored to have been buried under. The agency said an officer went under the house and probed the area for remains. And, while they did find bones, a medical examiner confirmed they were from an animal.

However, a large-scale digging operation wasn't undertaken at the time for the "safety of the officer and the structure," the agency said. The current homeowners are not suspected in the investigation and have cooperated with police, detectives said.

But police said detectives haven't given up on the investigation. Rather, they said they are working with local officials and moving companies to safely move the house and preserve any potential crime scene so a more thorough search could happen. Ground penetrating radar will eventually be ordered, and if scans indicate the possibility of remains, a dig will commence.

Detectives said they are working to rebuild Williams' case file, including interviewing people who knew her and her boyfriend.

"The Lake Wales Police Department is working diligently on this case and will exhaust all leads. Should Williams not be found during these searches, the department will follow up on any future leads which may develop hoping to find closure for the Williams family," the agency said in a statement.