'We want justice': Family of 26-year-old killed at Winter Haven block party pleads for help

The family of 26-year-old Demetrick Brown asked anyone who knows anything to speak up.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The family of a 26-year-old father of two killed on July 4 during a block party is pleading for the public to come forward with any information.

Demetrick Brown was shot in the back four times while talking to someone, according to Brown's father, Rodrick Campbell. Brown who was described to be an avid fan of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons football team was raised by his grandmother. He was described as "hardworking" and "outstanding."

Kenya Wright, the mother of Brown's oldest child, said during a news conference Thursday that he was a great father, and their 3-year-old son is "crying every single day asking for his dad."

"One day, my son is going to grow up and he is going to wonder and ask what happened to his dad — and I don't want to have to tell him that someone took his life and they're still out there," Wright said.

Police said they estimate more than 100 people were at the party and are sure someone may have seen something that could help them close the case.

Brown's father said his family loved and missed him and they want closure.

"We want justice and we are going to do all we can with the Winter Haven Police Department to get justice for Demetrick," Campbell said.