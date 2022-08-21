Police charge man with murder at July 4 block party in Winter Haven

47-year-old Bernard Footman is currently in the Polk County Jail.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Demetrick Brown at a block party on July 4.

Bernard Footman was taken into custody on Sunday just a few days after police obtained a warrant for his arrest on Thursday, according to a statement from Winter Haven police.

"Our investigators worked tirelessly to get justice for Demetrick's family," said Police Chief David Brannan. "We know this doesn't erase the pain the family has gone through, but we are glad to help bring closure for them."

According to police, the 26-year-old was shot in the back four times while talking to someone. The father of two was described as "hardworking" and "outstanding."

Police said in a news conference on July 28, that they estimated more than 100 people were at the party and are sure someone may have seen something that could help them close the case.

In addition to being charged with second-degree murder, Footman was also charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and discharge of a gun in public.

Footman is currently in the Polk County jail.