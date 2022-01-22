Deputies: 3 people killed after 3-car crash in Lake Wales

The roadways in the area were shut down for around three hours while detectives conducted an investigation, which is still ongoing.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Traffic deputies are currently investigating a three-car crash that killed three people Friday evening in Lake Wales.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center received 911 calls from the area of State Road 60 East about a head-on collision, a news release from the agency reports.

Preliminary information shows that a black Nissan Pathfinder was driving west on SR 60, deputies explain. The man driving entered into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons.

As a result, the Pathfinder reportedly hit a red Jeep Wrangler, which was traveling east, head-on.

The Jeep immediately caught fire, the sheriff's office reports. Both the driver, 62-year-old Ashley Mansard, and passenger, 52-year-old Lori Mansard, died at the scene.

The driver of the Pathfinder was reportedly also killed during the crash.

A black Chevrolet Impala driving behind the Jeep tried to swerve out of the way of the crash but ended up crashing into the back of the Pathfinder, deputies explain. The 27-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with back pain.

None of the passengers of the Impala were reported injured.

The roadways in the area were shut down for around three hours while detectives conducted an investigation, which is still ongoing.