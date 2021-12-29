Deputies arrest Polk County 'Grinch' accused of stealing Christmas gifts from home

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, Johnson stole about $1,600 worth of items from an east Lakeland home.

LAKELAND, Fla. — 'Twas the fourth day after Christmas when Polk County deputies were able to arrest a man accused of stealing gifts from an east Lakeland home days before the holiday.

According to the sheriff's office, Raheim Johnson, 28, was arrested on Wednesday on several burglary charges.

Last week, Sheriff Grady Judd said at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, Johnson broke into a home in the area of Longfellow Boulevard in east Lakeland. A single mother had left the house just minutes prior.

"This is called, 'the Grinch from Christmas 2021 with eggnog brain,' and we want him in jail...I want him to wake up in the county jail on Christmas. Give me that for my Christmas present, please?" Judd said at the time.

Video showed Johnson walking in and out of the home taking things from the house. Among the items stolen was a work laptop, a 36-inch TV and the Christmas presents meant for two girls, ages 8 and 11.

According to Judd, Johnson stole about $1,600 worth of items from the home.

"My deputies did an outstanding job locating this Grinch. I am thankful for all the tips we received from the community. And even though he wasn't in jail by Christmas, he's in jail now," Judd said in a statement.