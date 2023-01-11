Deputies: Driver killed in crash with pickup truck in Lakeland

The driver of a truck and two other passengers were left with no injuries while the woman driving a sedan died.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A woman is dead after a truck turned into her path while driving Wednesday morning in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies were dispatched at 7:02 a.m. along with Polk County Fire Rescue to the scene of a crash on North Combee Road at Saddle Creek Road.

Once on the scene, first responders found the driver of a white 2014 Nissan Versa dead.

Based on evidence and interviews, investigators were able to determine that the Versa and a white 2008 Chevy 2500 pickup truck were traveling in opposite directions on the road when the crash happened. The truck reportedly made a left turn into the path of the Versa.

The driver of the truck and two other passengers were left with no injuries while the woman driving the sedan died.

According to the sheriff's office, no one was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.