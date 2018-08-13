FROSTPROOF, Fla. -- Law enforcement call him a monster, a man accused of sexually abusing children and amassing images of child pornography.

Keith Garrad Sr. is charged with 68 counts of possession of child porn, two counts of sexual battery by a custody on a victim under 12 years old and two counts of sexual battery by a suspect over 18 years old on a victim under 12 years old.

He was arrested on Friday.

The Polk County Sheriff's office says the 63-year-old Garrard was spotted by staff at a Highlands County medical facility looking at child porn on his laptop.

Deputies responded to investigate Garrand's activities, and he reportedly admitted to having the images. He, too, said he had more images on his home computer and takes pictures of young children he sees while out and about.

Polk County deputies followed up and, according to the sheriff's office, that was the case. They found at least 65 images of children, some as young as 6 months old, being sexually battered.

Additional charges are pending against Garrard. He's being held in the Polk County Jail with no bond for the battery charges and $5,000 bond for each child porn charge.

"This monster is behind bars today because someone saw something, and said something," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "During the child pornography investigation, we further learned that he has sexually abused children - a crime which has no statute of limitations.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure he never has access to children again."

