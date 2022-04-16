Detectives search for group accused of shooting, killing St. Pete man

The sheriff's office says unknown individuals went into a house and shot a 29-year-old man.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are seeking information about a homicide that happened in Davenport Wednesday.

Xavier Antonio Johnson, 29, of St. Petersburg was shot and killed during a drug transaction inside a home he was renting from Airbnb, deputies report.

Around 8:30 p.m., the sheriff's office says unknown individuals went into the house and shot Johnson.

An investigation so far reveals Johnson and his associates were selling marijuana from the house since the beginning of April.

Detectives are seeking the public's help in any information that helps identify the people responsible for the shooting.