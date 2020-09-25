Deputies: Polk County woman used fake Frostproof murder GoFundMe donations for personal expenses

The Polk County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the account by the girlfriend of one of the men killed during the fishing trip-- then others followed suit.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As the families continue to morn the loss of three friends deputies say were shot and killed during a fishing trip in Frostproof, the sheriff's office says one woman was looking to pocket donations believed to be for those loved ones.

Amanda Brown, 32, is accused of creating a GoFundMe not associated with the families of this crime, nor authorized by them and instead, keeping upwards of $11,915 in donations.

An investigation was launched, leading deputies to several names on the account titled "Polk County Triple Homicide, Family Expenses," including Brown's. At the time of the investigation, the account was deactivated but listed Brown as a beneficiary and under the payments section.

Deputies say the bank account tied to the GoFundMe had no other source of income and held a total of $0.09 in it on July 27, until it received all the GoFundMe deposits.

Funds were spent at stores across Polk County, in PayPal money transfers, online purchases and bill payments, according to a complaint.

Deputies say they found Brown already in jail on drug charges when she confessed to making the account without the family's permission. A complaint shows Brown claims she initially intended to give them the money raised to impacted family members until she began using it for personal expenses.

GoFundMe had to issue $11,505.39 in refunds to donors.

