Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Her name is Madison Farrell, and she is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

She has been missing since Saturday and is believed to be with a boy who isn't known to her family, deputies say.

If you have any information regarding Farrell's whereabouts or may have other information that could be helpful in this investigation, contact Detective Rudd at 863-298-6961 or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newslette