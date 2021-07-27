Deputies searching for man accused of killing girlfriend in Auburndale

Deputies say an arrest warrant has been obtained for Larry Smith, 57, after investigators determined he was the one that shot and killed his girlfriend.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Law enforcement is on the lookout for a man who they say killed his girlfriend of more than 20 years, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies say an arrest warrant has been obtained for Larry Smith, 57, after investigators determined he was the one that shot and killed Tashia Smith, 40, at her home on Monday.

Tashia was discovered by deputies at around 9 a.m. Monday after her sister reported her missing just five hours earlier, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen Sunday, July 25, at a Wing-Stop restaurant in Lakeland where she worked.

She was scheduled to work Sunday evening but never showed up, the sheriff's office says.

Detectives say Tashia had been shot multiple times when deputies discovered her body.

Larry Smith has a prior criminal history that consists of 21 felony charges and 18 misdemeanors, according to the sheriff's office.

“There was a history of domestic violence perpetrated by Tashia Smith’s boyfriend against her. Larry Smith is a dangerous man, and we need to lock him up," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Larry Smith’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective Coggins at 863-298-6200, or if you’d prefer to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $5,000, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.