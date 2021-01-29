10-foot, 800-pound alligator spotted by deputies in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County deputies were in for a big, and we mean big, surprise this past Thursday.
They came across a 10-foot, 800-pound alligator walking on a Lakeland sidewalk.
According to a tweet by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a trapper had to come get the gator from the "residential/school area."
Check out the video here.
- 'Lockdowns do not work:' Gov. DeSantis says state prioritizing jobs following White House shutdown recommendation
- Florida bill would increase police powers to use drones
- Here's what to expect at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Tampa
- Here's how many fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter