x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Polk County

10-foot, 800-pound alligator spotted by deputies in Lakeland

Polk County deputies met the beast on a Lakeland sidewalk Thursday.
Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County deputies were in for a big, and we mean big, surprise this past Thursday.

They came across a 10-foot, 800-pound alligator walking on a Lakeland sidewalk. 

According to a tweet by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a trapper had to come get the gator from the "residential/school area."

Check out the video here.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter