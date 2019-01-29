POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County deputy was forced to fatally shoot another deputy's K-9 after the dog clamped down on his hand and wouldn't let go Monday night, according to law enforcement.

A spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed the K-9 handler was supposed to be caring for the other deputy's dog named Recon while the second law enforcement officer was out of town.

But, when the deputy showed up to look after Recon, the dog attacked and bit his hand -- causing the deputy to shoot, the spokesperson confirmed.

Recon was pronounced dead.

The deputy was hurt but will be fine, according to the sheriff's office.

