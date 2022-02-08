Gov. DeSantis announces $6.1 million to improve Fort Meade's wastewater system

The funds are a part of a grant that supports long-term infrastructure projects.

FORT MEADE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis made a stop Tuesday in Fort Meade to announce an additional $64 million in awards for areas impacted by recent hurricanes the state has seen.

“We’ve got a lot going on. We’re really excited about all the opportunities we’ve had. We’ve really been able to make a huge impact in a variety of job training and infrastructure projects," DeSantis said.

The funds being dispersed are from the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation program and will be used to support long-term projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and making areas more resilient to future storms.

Fort Meade will receive $6.1 million to help ensure the city's wastewater system can remain operational during and after a storm.

Mayor Robert Elliott thanked DeSantis for the check, saying the money would be put toward improving an aging system.

“Most of the infrastructure that we’re gonna change with this grant money is over 100 years old," he said. "So, they built it good back then but we’re gonna build it better."

“These grants that we’re talking about today, these are monumental for generational growth and protection against future storms," Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle added.

The following funds will also be distributed to the Tampa Bay area: