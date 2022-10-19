On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday

People living in Hardee and Polk counties are required to pre-register before receiving any assistance.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance.

Individuals and families who want to apply for the program must not be getting any food assistance benefits through the regular SNAP and have to pre-register electronically on the Department of Children and Families website beginning on Friday.

Residents in Hardee and Polk counties will then will be required to complete an interview over the phone or on-site by Sunday, Oct. 23.

Below are the D-SNAP locations in Hardee and Polk counties:

Hardee County

Pioneer Park - 231 Wilbur C. King Blvd., Zolfo Springs

Polk County

RP Funding Center - 701 W. Lime St., Lakeland

Each location will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23.