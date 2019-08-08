A dog named Tank was attacked and killed Thursday morning by an alligator in Polk County, Florida Fish and Wildlife said.

FWC said the dog was attacked by the gator in a retention pond near Lake Mariana in Auburndale. A spokesperson with FWC said they're working with the Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division and a nuisance alligator trapper to remove the reptile.

Gary Sharpe with Polk Natural Resources told 10News the owner of the dog was walking with her dog by the storm retention pond. She took the dog off the leash to sit on a bench and the dog was running in and out of the lake, Sharpe said.

Fipps said his mom will never forget the look on the dog's face.

"We are saddened to hear about the loss of a beloved family pet," FWC Public Information Director Melody Kilborn said in an email.

The site has been closed off for now to the public and is expected to reopen when it is determined as safe.

