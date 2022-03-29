Man accused of punching elderly man outside Winter Haven Publix turns self in

Donald Walker allegedly grabbed the man's phone, preventing him from calling for help.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The man who police say "pummeled" a 73-year-old man outside of a Publix store Sunday afternoon surrendered to law enforcement.

In an update Tuesday morning, the Winter Haven Police Department said 43-year-old Donald Walker turned himself in at the Polk County jail.

Police earlier reported the 73-year-old left the Publix on Cypress Gardens Boulevard and was walking in the crosswalk when he was almost hit by Walker's truck. The elderly man yelled at Walker, which led to Walker punching him, police said.

Officers say the 73-year-old told Walker he was calling the police when Walker approached him again, knocking him to the ground and punching him multiple times.

While he "pummeled the elderly man," Walker grabbed the man's phone and smashed it to the ground to prevent him from calling for help, police say. He then drove away.

Video captured a portion of the attack.



