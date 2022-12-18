Dover man killed after being ejected from pickup truck near Bartow

His truck, which was towing some roof shingles, fishtailed and overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle.

BARTOW, Fla. — A 26-year-old man from Dover died after being ejected from his pickup truck Saturday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the sheriff's office, first responders were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to State Road 60 near the intersection of Bonnie Mine Road in unincorporated Bartow about a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators said their investigation shows Kristian Bueno was driving a gray 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was towing a dump trailer filled with a large load of roof shingles.

As Bueno was driving west on SR 60 when it entered the grassy median and began to fishtail. Investigators said the trailer flipped onto its side and moments later the truck also flipped onto its side, causing Bueno to be ejected.

The sheriff's office said they don't believe he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

When first responders arrived, they found Bueno and rushed him to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.