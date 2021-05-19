Drive-by parade planned to honor retiring Polk County Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd

The parade is scheduled for Wednesday at George Jenkins High School.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Schools will hold a celebration and drive-by parade for Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd--who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Byrd who spent five years as Superintendent delivered a tearful farewell address at her final school board meeting last week.

“Thank you, everyone, thank you, everyone, who came alongside me to support me during my tenure,” Byrd said speaking to school board members and the public.

The Superintendent says she’s retiring to spend more time with her family, something that became an even bigger priority earlier this year.

Byrd opened up about losing her father to COVID-19, just a month after turning 91.

“I lost my dad to COVID-19 where he had to die alone,” Byrd said, pausing to hold back her tears. “My dad was really looking forward to the day I retired. He was excited when I told him that I would retire so I could spend more time with them and enjoy their lives.”

Byrd said she spent a bittersweet Mother's Day with her own mom who she plans to spend more time with in retirement, along with her husband and children.

“My husband will never have to eat dinner alone as I walk in the house at 9 or 10 o’clock at night after working late for the community of Polk County.”

School board members and staffers praised Byrd for her commitment to the school district and for always putting students first.

“Words can not express the amazing job you have done,” said longtime school board member Kay Fields. “I’ve been around for a minute and I’ve seen a lot of superintendents of schools, but you are just one of a kind.”

Byrd was presented with flowers, a card and a set of luggage for her planned travel in retirement. School board members requested a postcard from time to time and were hopeful she would come back and visit.

“Thank you and hopefully I’ll see you all around the county,” Byrd said.

Tonight’s drive-by parade is scheduled from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at George Jenkins High School in Lakeland. Those who want to wish Superintendent Byrd well are encouraged to decorate their cars for the parade, but that’s not a requirement.

This drive-by parade is the community's LAST CHANCE to wish Mrs. Byrd a happy farewell before her retirement, and we would love to have it packed out with people!!!



Though decorating of cars is welcomed, it is not mandatory! We hope to see you tonight!@PolkSchoolsNews pic.twitter.com/lvphpDxsCJ — Polk Vision (@PolkVision) May 19, 2021