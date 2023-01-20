Driver dies after crashing into box truck in Davenport

The sheriff's office believes the driver suffered a medical episode before the crash.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A man died after his car reportedly drifted on and off the roadway before rear-ending a box truck Thursday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Polk County deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a crash just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Minute Maid Ramp Road #2 in Davenport.

Witnesses told detectives the driver of a 2005 Toyota Highlander later identified as 54-year-old Patrick Corrao drifted off the right side of the roadway before reentering the outside lane and then drifted to the right again, the sheriff's office said. Corrao the failed to stop and his SUV hit the back of a box truck that was ahead of him.

There was minimal damage to either car, according to authorities. First responders found Corrao unresponsive and transported him to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the box truck was not hurt in the collision. Based on the investigation, Detectives believe Corrao may have suffered a medical episode which possibly caused the crash.