Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in wrong-way Polk County crash

The sheriff's office said Mark Poe's blood alcohol level was .277 — three times the legal limit to drive.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man originally charged with vehicular manslaughter for another charge of DUI manslaughter, according to an update from the agency.

Authorities say Mark Poe, 39, was at fault in a wrong-way crash that killed a 27-year-old woman from Lake Wales back on June 26, 2022. At the time, he was charged with vehicular homicide and released from jail after he posted a $100,000 bond.

The sheriff's office was able to get a search warrant for blood collected from Poe on the day of the crash, according to a news release. Following an analysis, authorities discovered that his blood alcohol level was .277 — more than three times the legal limit to drive which is 0.08.

“At more than three times the legal limit, it is obvious Mr. Poe has a blatant disregard for life," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Because of his bad decision to drive drunk, an innocent woman’s life was cut short."