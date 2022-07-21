Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in wrong-way Polk County crash

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man originally charged with vehicular manslaughter for another charge of DUI manslaughter, according to an update from the agency.
Authorities say Mark Poe, 39, was at fault in a wrong-way crash that killed a 27-year-old woman from Lake Wales back on June 26, 2022. At the time, he was charged with vehicular homicide and released from jail after he posted a $100,000 bond.
The sheriff's office was able to get a search warrant for blood collected from Poe on the day of the crash, according to a news release. Following an analysis, authorities discovered that his blood alcohol level was .277 — more than three times the legal limit to drive which is 0.08.
“At more than three times the legal limit, it is obvious Mr. Poe has a blatant disregard for life," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Because of his bad decision to drive drunk, an innocent woman’s life was cut short."
Poe has been booked in the Polk County Jail where he is held without bond until a first appearance hearing.