Driver hits, kills man then drives into motel in Winter Haven, deputies say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 29-year-old driver hit a man standing outside a Winter Haven motel before crashing into the motel's lobby Saturday afternoon, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4:21 p.m., Andrew Hensley was going east on Cypress Gardens Boulevard before his 2018 black Ford Focus left the roadway and crashed into Standall Brooks, 33, and then into the Economy Inn Suites, at 1901 Cypress Gardens Blvd., deputies say.

Brooks had been standing outside of the motel office when he was struck. Deputies say he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A preliminary investigation appears to show the driver may have suffered a medical episode, which led to the crash, deputies wrote in a statement. Hensley was also taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and he was later released.