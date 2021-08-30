20-year-old killed in Lake Wales crash

First responders arrived to find a compact car underneath a pickup truck.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A man was killed and another driver had minor injuries after their cars collided Sunday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said around 10:45 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Timberlane and Masterpiece roads on a call about a crash between a car and pickup truck.

When first responders arrived, they found a blue 1994 Acura Integra underneath a white 2016 Dodge Ram 2500. The driver of the Integra was later identified as 20-year-old Logan Rodriguez from Winter Haven, Florida.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said there were no other passengers in the car with the 20-year-old at the time of the accident.

Authorities say Rodriguez partially ran off the roadway, then overcorrected and spun into the northbound lane in the path of the Dodge Ram.

The truck driver had minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says.