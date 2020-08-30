Troopers looking for red Mustang after driver shot at on I-4 in Polk County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they found one round on the car after the driver reported the incident.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a red Ford Mustang following a reported shooting Saturday afternoon on Interstate 4.

Troopers said it happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday and the man reported the incident once he got back to his home in Polk City.

The driver, in a 2013 Honda CR-Z, said he was traveling on I-4 when he saw a newer model, red Ford Mustang "driving recklessly, speeding and passing other vehicles using the emergency shoulders," FHP said in a release.

When the Mustang pulled alongside the man's car, the man said he heard a thump along the driver's side. The Mustang then continued westbound on I-4, and the man reported a partial Florida tag number of "LEI" or LE1."

Troopers said the man thought something had been thrown at his car.

FHP later found one round on the man's car.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800.

