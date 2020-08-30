Troopers looking for red Mustang after driver shot at on I-4 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a red Ford Mustang following a reported shooting Saturday afternoon on Interstate 4.
Troopers said it happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday and the man reported the incident once he got back to his home in Polk City.
The driver, in a 2013 Honda CR-Z, said he was traveling on I-4 when he saw a newer model, red Ford Mustang "driving recklessly, speeding and passing other vehicles using the emergency shoulders," FHP said in a release.
When the Mustang pulled alongside the man's car, the man said he heard a thump along the driver's side. The Mustang then continued westbound on I-4, and the man reported a partial Florida tag number of "LEI" or LE1."
Troopers said the man thought something had been thrown at his car.
FHP later found one round on the man's car.
Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800.
- Tracking 3 disturbances in the tropics
- Peaceful protesters gather in South Tampa, call for social justice and equality
- What happens if a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19 at Sarasota County schools
- 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after cancer battle
- Georgia homeowner kills python amid invasive species fears
- New Florida COVID-19 cases stay below 4K for seventh day in a row, as percent positive dips below 5%
- Florida's largest teachers' union victory on reopening schools short-lived as judge reinstates emergency stay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter