Driver's license numbers may have been accessed during computer breach in Polk County

The county tax collector says there isn't evidence personal information was taken and misused.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Following a computer virus attack, driver's license numbers for people living in Polk County may have been accessed, the county tax collector's office said.

The breach happened on June 23. The Polk County tax collector's IT staff reportedly shut down computer systems and isolated the threat. The incident was investigated immediately, and the investigation was completed on July 11.

The computer forensic investigation found driver's license numbers were potentially accessible to an "unknown third party" during the breach. However, the tax collector's office says there is no evidence that shows personal information was actually taken.

The tax collector's office reports it did not lose access to its systems, backups or operational data. It has now implemented additional safeguards to "further secure system information" out of an abundance of caution.

The office says while no evidence was found that information was "misused," you're encouraged to remain vigilant against possible identity theft by checking account statements for unusual activity or errors.

Starting July 16, if you'd like more information on the breach, you can reach TCPC's dedicated assistance line toll-free at 1-833-573-0850, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET and Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

You can also visit the office's website here or contact it through the mail here: