'Operation Dirty Water': Authorities set to release details on investigation with Mexican drug cartel ties

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a press conference at 10 a.m.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A major drug bust involving the work of several law enforcement agencies is set to be revealed during a press conference in Polk County this morning.

According to a press release, authorities will discuss an investigation of a drug trafficking organization with Mexican drug cartel ties.

The investigation involves the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Department of Homeland Security, Haines City Police Department and law enforcement agencies from Georgia.

"Operation Dirty Water" is said to have resulted in the largest volume of methamphetamine seized in a joint investigation involving the sheriff's office.

During the investigation, deputies say 1,416 pounds of crystalized and liquid methamphetamine totaling to more than $50 million was seized.

More information is expected to be released during a 10 a.m. press conference in Winter Haven.