'Operation Dirty Water': Authorities set to release details on investigation with Mexican drug cartel ties

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A major drug bust involving the work of several law enforcement agencies is set to be revealed during a press conference in Polk County this morning.
According to a press release, authorities will discuss an investigation of a drug trafficking organization with Mexican drug cartel ties.
The investigation involves the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Department of Homeland Security, Haines City Police Department and law enforcement agencies from Georgia.
"Operation Dirty Water" is said to have resulted in the largest volume of methamphetamine seized in a joint investigation involving the sheriff's office.
During the investigation, deputies say 1,416 pounds of crystalized and liquid methamphetamine totaling to more than $50 million was seized.
More information is expected to be released during a 10 a.m. press conference in Winter Haven.
What other people are reading right now:
- What are the chances of a fourth stimulus check after Biden's address to Congress?
- Florida transgender athlete ban heads to DeSantis' desk
- Report: Cruises could restart this summer under CDC guidance
- Video shows Hillsborough County deputy help alligator across busy intersection
- Fact-checking President Biden's address to Congress, Republican response
- COVID-19 vaccine specially developed for animals is on its way to ZooTampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter