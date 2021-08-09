Man with homemade explosive injures Polk County deputy, sheriff's office says

No law enforcement officers fired any weapons.

DUNDEE, Fla. — A Polk County deputy was hospitalized after being injured by a homemade explosive device at a motel in Dundee.

The deputy had responded to a disturbance around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Economy Motor Lodge on US-27. Arriving authorities were pointed to a woman on a bench at the neighboring motel, the Monticello Motel.

That’s when investigators say 39-year-old Marco Antonio Tolentino, who didn’t have anything to do with the original disturbance call, rode up on a bicycle. A deputy tried to talk to Tolentino, who authorities said was evasive and told them he didn’t have identification.

When asked if he had anything illegal on him, the sheriff’s office said Tolentino lifted his shirt to expose a metal pipe known as a zip gun or improvised firearm. As both the deputy and Tolentino reached for the weapon, law enforcement says it came apart and there was a “blast.” A 12-gauge shotgun buckshot round hit the deputy’s hand and Tolentino’s hand and shoulder, investigators say.

Both men were hospitalized. They are stable, and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Deputies say Tolentino later described the homemade device as “a tube” that he made himself and carries for protection. It has two interlocking pieces of metal pipe that can hold a single shotgun shell.

“When pressed together, the device is designed to fire the single projectile,” the sheriff’s office explained in a statement. “The device contained a single spent 12 gauge round (Winchester- 00 buck shot). During a search of Tolentino’s room, additional shotgun rounds of the same nature were located and recovered.”

Tolentino does not have a concealed carry license, authorities say.

Tolentino was charged with attempted murder, possessing or discharging a destructive device, resisting an officer with violence, carrying a concealed weapon, and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

No deputies fired any weapons.

The State Attorney’s Office was alerted, which is standard protocol in such situations.