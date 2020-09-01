EAGLE LAKE, Fla — Four high school students were arrested in Polk County after a gun was found on campus.

It happened Thursday at Lake Region High School in Eagle Lake, where the school was put on lockdown and searched.

It all started around 9 a.m. when a student told a school resource deputy that a gun was spotted at school. Investigators say a 16-year-old pointed it at another student before passing the firearm to somebody else.

After spending hours looking through surveillance video, deputies found the 357 Magnum revolver with two girls. At the time it was found, it wasn't loaded. However, a bullet was found in another male student's backpack.

The boy accused of pointing the gun was arrested, along with the two girls. They all face felony firearm possession charges. The boy also faces an aggravated assault charge for allegedly pointing the gun, and the girls face additional charges of tampering with evidence and disrupting a school function.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested and charged with two misdemeanors.

All four of them were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

