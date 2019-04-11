POLK COUNTY, Fla. — When Polk County voters head for the polls Tuesday, they’ll get a chance to weigh in on a couple of commission and council races in cities like Fort Meade, Auburndale, Winter Haven and Lakeland.

But there are also a handful of charter amendments on the ballot in Lakeland that could really reshape the city’s future. In fact, they are some of the biggest proposed changes in decades.

On amendment three, voters could decide to make it easier for the city sell off its utility assets. That includes its water plants, but also, part - or all - of the publicly-owned Lakeland Electric.

Right now, two-thirds of registered voters would have to approve such a sale. The change would allow it to happen with two-thirds of the city commission approving, and then 65% of those voting in the next election.

That’s still a high hurdle, but lower than the current requirement.

“The way it was set up by our forefathers was to really hinder the selling of Lakeland Electric,” says Lakeland Communications Director Kevin Cook. “They knew how valuable of a community asset that is. Especially what it does for the city of Lakeland.”

Cook says dividends from Lakeland Electric fund an enormous portion of the city’s budget.

“Just this past year, in dividends, we received $32 million,” said Cook. “That helps keep our taxes artificially low. In other words, that funds our entire police department.”

Amendment two touches on a popular theme these days - term limits.

Right now, in Lakeland, commissioners and the mayor are limited to four terms in office. The change would reduce that to three terms maximum. However, those who are already in office would still be allowed to serve a total of four terms.

“This is where you make a difference and you can control what takes place here in City Hall,” said Cook.

But perhaps the biggest ballot issue facing voters is Amendment One - which is like eight mini charter amendments rolled into a single ballot issue.

It’s the result of waiting more than 40-years to review the city’s charter.

Amendment One would first address that issue by requiring future charter reviews to occur every eight years starting in 2024.

If passed, the same charter amendment would also provide for automatic raises for city council members at the same rate as city staff. It also amends charter language to make it gender neutral, gives the city manager more flexibility when it comes to layoffs -- and if you want to run for city council, the entry fee would increase from $25 to $250.

Lakeland’s Charter Amendment One also asks voters whether to add the words “data and voice transmission“ to the list of services the city is authorized to provide.

That change that would almost undoubtedly fuel an ongoing discussion in Lakeland about the city providing not just water and electricity, but public broadband services as a public utility as well.

“The City of Lakeland owns 330 miles of fiber, which we use to communicate with our substations in our field workers,” said Cook, “And there’s been talk of leveraging that asset for community benefit.”

There’s a lot at stake in municipal elections, Cook reminds voters. “It’s where local decisions are made. So, it’s very important that you weigh in on those.”

RELATED: How to register to vote and make sure you don't get purged from voter rolls

RELATED: 1 Year Out: A divided nation lurches toward 2020 election

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter