Electrical fire engulfs Lakeland home with smoke, flames

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland family is displaced from their home after firefighters put out a raging fire Sunday night.

The Lakeland Fire Department received a call at about 9 p.m. of a house fire off of Walnut Street. When crews arrived, the agency says they saw heavy smoke and flames swelling from the front portion of the home.

Firefighters made a defensive attack from outside the home before safely entering and extinguishing the fire. The flames were under control in less than 20 minutes.

Flames spread to a van parked in the driveway, but it was quickly put out. The cause of the fire was deemed an electrical issue, and it was determined to be accidental.