Electrical fire engulfs Lakeland home with smoke, flames

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland family is displaced from their home after firefighters put out a raging fire Sunday night.
The Lakeland Fire Department received a call at about 9 p.m. of a house fire off of Walnut Street. When crews arrived, the agency says they saw heavy smoke and flames swelling from the front portion of the home.
Firefighters made a defensive attack from outside the home before safely entering and extinguishing the fire. The flames were under control in less than 20 minutes.
Flames spread to a van parked in the driveway, but it was quickly put out. The cause of the fire was deemed an electrical issue, and it was determined to be accidental.
The American Red Cross was called in to assist and help the displaced family. No firefighters were injured.