Family of man killed in porta potty calls for criminal charges in his death

POLK CITY, Fla. — The family of a Polk County man who was killed while in a porta potty at the Polk County North Central Landfill wants the man responsible criminally charged.

On March 4, Aaron Henderson was working at the landfill when he was run over by a bulldozer while in a porta potty. Family members said a coworker of his was driving that bulldozer. Both men worked for a company called CartiTemp.

Polk County investigators said the man operating the bulldozer told them he was parking the bulldozer and the front blade was blocking his view of the porta potty. The driver said he didn't see the porta potty and didn't know anyone was inside.

Nearly a month after Henderson's death, his family wants the man responsible held accountable. The family believes the man operating the bulldozer was negligent.

A spokesman representing the family explained those operating heavy machinery go through training and they believe the driver didn't fulfill all necessary safety measures when driving the bulldozer.

"There should’ve been no reason that this bulldozer operator decided to operate this bulldozer without a spotter, alone," said Carl Soto, a spokesman for the family.

To this point, Soto said it doesn't appear this was done purposely.

"We do understand that there’s a huge possibility that this could’ve been an accident. However, there are multiple steps and protocols that should’ve been taken. That would’ve prevented and avoided this tragedy," Soto added.

The family's legal representatives are calling on the state attorney's office to get involved.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to the state attorney's office and a spokesperson said the Polk County Sheriff's Office has not submitted a case to them. The Polk County Sheriff's Office investigation continues. Back in March, sheriff's office officials called this incident a “tragic, industrial accident.”

The sheriff's office said they are awaiting Henderson's autopsy results.

Officials with OHSA told 10 Tampa Bay, their investigation continues as well and other than noting this is a "tragic incident," they did not comment further.

10 Tampa Bay also reached out to the company both men worked for, CertiTemp. We asked if the man operating the bulldozer is still an employee and if there have been safety changes initiated after this death. We are waiting for a response.