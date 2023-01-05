Family shaken after 27 bullets hit home during the night

Polk County deputies say they found 37 bullets around the property and 27 of the bullets hit the home.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales family was left terrified after bullets came flying into their home in the middle of the night. Polk County deputies say they collected 37 bullets scattered around the property and 27 of them hit the home.

It all happened Monday around 3 a.m. in the Lake Pierce Ranchettes Subdivision.

Rosana Rivera says her 14-year-old niece was hit in the lower body and her 13-year-old daughter was grazed by a bullet on her arm. The 14-year-old girl is still recovering.

“We were sleeping [and then] all of a sudden my kids run into my room saying there’s a shooting," said Rivera.

Polk County deputies say they believe the suspects were targeting someone else and ended up shooting the wrong home.

“I wake up every day just thinking that was a nightmare," said Rivera.

Rivera's family had just moved into the home a month ago. She says they don't feel safe living there after everything that happened. They are now staying with another family member while trying to find a new home.