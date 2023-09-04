Father kills his 16-year-old son in Polk County, sheriff says

More details are expected during a news conference Monday afternoon.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway involving a father who killed his 16-year-old son in Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to speak more about the case after 3 p.m. Monday.

At this time, the sheriff's office said it set up a command center in the area of Old Bartow Road and State Road 60.

It was just over a week ago that Judd spoke following a similar tragedy involving a mother who killed her two children and fatally shot herself.

"We're heartbroken and devastated over this horrible event," Judd said at the time. "My heart breaks for all of the family."