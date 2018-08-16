AUBURNDALE, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a 35-year-old Disney employee from Polk County who has been missing since December.

Brian Klecha was last seen making a bank transaction at a MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale on Dec. 27, 2017.

FDLE agents are asking for the public's help in finding Klecha and identifying a man they say may have information about his location.

The picture above is the unidentified man authorities believe may have information on Klecha's location.

Another person was involved in a traffic accident with Klecha's car in the Tampa area in March, but police were unable to find him. Klecha has not made any contact with friends or family, and there is concern for his safety and well-being.

FDLE is investigating the case due to several jurisdictions' involvement.

Anyone with information on the unknown man's identity or Klecha's disappearance is asked to call (813) 352-2380.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP