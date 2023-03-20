FEMA experts offer rebuilding tips in Polk County

The agency will give free mitigation advice and information that focuses on how to rebuild stronger and safer against future storms.

Example video title will go here for this video

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As part of their continued efforts to assist Floridians in recovering and rebuilding from hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering free advice to those impacted by either storm in Polk County.

The agency said in a news release Friday that it will give free mitigation advice and information that focuses on how to rebuild stronger and safer against future storms.

Those interested in receiving tips can do so from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Home Depot located at 2000 8th St. NW. in Winter Haven.

"While at Home Depot, FEMA mitigation specialists are answering questions and offering free home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters," the news release reads. "Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of a disaster."

FEMA also says that the information given at the location will be geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Hurricane survivors will have the opportunity to call the FEMA Mitigation Line to speak with mitigation specials at the Home Depot, which is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 833-336-2487.