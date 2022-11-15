1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk County

A 74-year-old driver, who was from Bradenton, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries following the crash.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A crash early Tuesday morning in Polk County left one person dead and two others injured, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

It all started around 1:38 a.m. when an SUV was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Interstate 4 behind a sedan.

The SUV reportedly tried to pass the car in front but ended up crashing into the back of it instead.

Following the collision, both vehicles spun to a final rest along the north shoulder of the highway, FHP explains.

The 74-year-old driver of the sedan, who was from Bradenton, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.