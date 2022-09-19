FHP: Driver left with serious injuries following crash with Polk County school bus

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was left with serious injuries after a crash involving a Polk County school bus early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The agency explains just after 5 a.m., the school bus was traveling eastbound on Holly Hill Cut-Off Road at the same time a sedan was driving southbound on U.S. 27.
The 69-year-old school bus driver reportedly turned left into the path of the 21-year-old sedan driver causing the front of the car to crash into the back of the bus.
There were no children on the bus at the time of the collision, FHP explains. The bus driver was left with no injuries while the 21-year-old was left with serious injuries.