FHP: Driver left with serious injuries following crash with Polk County school bus

Troopers say there were no children on the bus at the time of the collision.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was left with serious injuries after a crash involving a Polk County school bus early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency explains just after 5 a.m., the school bus was traveling eastbound on Holly Hill Cut-Off Road at the same time a sedan was driving southbound on U.S. 27.

The 69-year-old school bus driver reportedly turned left into the path of the 21-year-old sedan driver causing the front of the car to crash into the back of the bus.