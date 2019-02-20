Polk County fire rescue, which has been struggling to retain employees hit another roadblock today.

Firefighters and county administrators reached an impasse in their union negotiations for a new contract.

These concerns follow Capt. James Williams administrative duty placement after he allegedly shared images on Snapchat from the scene of a deadly fire in November.

The union says they need salaries that are competitive enough to help retain employees. Polk County Fire Rescue responds to nearly as many calls per year, they say, as their counterparts in Hillsborough County. But with half the manpower.

That created an atmosphere of low morale, say union officials, with those still employed within the department being forced to work overtime to cover open shifts.

County officials concede that the department has seen substantial turnover in recent years, but that they’ve also offered the union what it wanted in the form of a long-term contract of three and a half years.

With the two sides reaching an impasse, the rules state the parties must now go to arbitration, appearing before a magistrate to decide what the contract will look like.

