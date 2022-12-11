Polk County firefighter arrested for theft, fraud

Lance Taylor Dunn, 28, is reported to have been paid a total of $1,265.04 for three 24-hour shifts he did not work.

POLK COUNTY, Fla — A Polk County firefighter was arrested Friday for allegedly falsifying his time card, the sheriff's office said.

Lance Taylor Dunn, 28, of Lakeland, is accused of accessing his online employee payroll and adding his name to a roster for a 24-hour shift on Sept. 13, Oct. 22 and Nov 21, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

He was paid a total of $1,265.04 for the three 24-hour shifts he did not work.

"According to policy, only the Chiefs are authorized to add members to a shift within the scheduling system," the sheriff's office said.

"The Battalion Chief provided documentation showing Dunn had made the illegal changes to his time card. The Battalion Chief told detectives that members are assigned to specific positions when scheduled. He did not schedule Dunn for any shifts on the three dates in question."

The sheriff's office said Dunn accessed the system after the shift assignments were complete and added himself to the shift as "unassigned." He added himself to an unassigned shift on Nov. 30 but was caught before payroll was finalized, the news release said.

"Dunn told detectives that the first time he added himself, he didn’t realize he had the permissions in the system to do so. He then used those permissions to add himself two more times in order to make extra money," the sheriff's office said.

Dunn had been on unpaid personal leave since Nov. 16 having run out of paid sick/vacation time, the sheriff's office said.

“Dunn not only stole money from Polk Fire Rescue, he stole taxpayers’ money," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

"In addition, he embarrassed his colleagues who risk their lives for this community. Dunn resigned, and that is good because he no longer meets the high standards expected of public servants.”