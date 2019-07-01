The Lakeland Fire Department is scheduled to hold fire training at Lakeland Linder International Airport this week.

The training begins Monday and goes through Saturday near the airport’s maintenance buildings. It goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, the Lakeland Fire Department said.

The Lakeland Fire Department said there is no cause for alarm if anyone sees fire or smoke near the training site. The city plans to set up signage to warn drivers of ongoing training.

The live fire training is performed each year to meet the Federal Aviation Administration Code of Federal Regulations. A news release said the training will simulate various emergency situations.

The training site is not open to the public.

