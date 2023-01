The hospital said the baby's parents "are over the moon at the birth of their daughter."

DAVENPORT, Fla. — AdventHealth of Florida officially welcomed its first bubbly baby of 2023.

Luna Rose Babington was born at 1:54 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the hospital.

She arrived weighing a whopping 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

The hospital said her parents, Shelby Jones and Cody Babington, "are over the moon at the birth of their daughter."