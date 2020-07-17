First-of-its-kind mobile hospital unit deployed to Winter Haven Hospital

The 15-bed unit should be ready for use by the end of next week.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Division of Emergency Management has deployed a 15-bed mobile hospital unit to Winter Haven Hospital.

This mobile unit is the first of its kind to be deployed by the state of Florida.

The unit should be ready for use by the end of next week, according to Emergency Management.

The division said it remains committed to supporting hospitals and health care workers in their COVID-19 response efforts.

This week, the Division deployed a 15-bed Mobile Hospital Unit to @BayCare’s Winter Haven Hospital. This mobile hospital will be ready for use by the end of next week. FDEM remains committed to supporting hospitals & health care workers in their COVID-19 response efforts. pic.twitter.com/jaUpjftJLD — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) July 17, 2020

What other people are reading right now: