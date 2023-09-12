Florida correctional sergeant charged with domestic violence battery

A woman claimed the correctional sergeant grabbed her arm during a fight.

POLK CITY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a sergeant employed at Lake Correctional Institution following accusations of domestic violence.

Wilmer Henriquez, 35, was arrested Monday and charged with domestic violence battery following a fight with a woman, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The agency says its deputies responded to a home where a woman, whose relationship with Henriquez was not specified, grabbed her arm during a fight about messages she did not like on his cell phone. Both claimed that the act happened, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The woman reportedly told deputies she was in pain and Henriquez grabbing her arm went against her will. The two did not hit each other and there were no injuries that required medical attention, law enforcement said.