Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Lakeland following deadly shooting

Five people were shot between two homes Sunday in Lakeland. Four died, including an infant.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to be in Lakeland following the deadly shooting that left four people dead, including an infant, and an 11-year-old critically injured.

DeSantis will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Lakeland Police Department, his office announced.

The dead are 40-year-old Justice Gleason, a 33-year-old woman and the 3-month-old baby she was holding, and a 62-year-old woman.

The gunman was 33-year-old security guard Bryan Riley, investigators say. Riley is a former Marine and Reservist, who did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as a sharpshooter, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

The adults begged for their lives before Riley killed them, Judd said.

An 11-year-old girl was shot multiple times and was airlifted to the hospital. On Monday, the sheriff's office says the girl is in critical condition but is stable.

The family dog was also killed in the attack. The dog happened to be named after K-9 Diogi, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office K-9 killed with his handler, Deputy Matt Williams, in 2006.