BARTOW, Fla. — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for what's believed a domestic-related incident in Polk County.

Officers responded just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday to a mobile home at 240 State Road 60, according to a Bartow Police Department news release. When they got to the home, Ruth Anne Silvers was found dead in the bedroom.

Police said they believe her husband, Alston Frank Farris, stabbed her to death and then called 911.

Farris is charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call detective Ken Fender at 863-534-5045. An anonymous tip also can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.