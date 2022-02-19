North Florida man charged with attempted murder of elderly man

Police said the man stabbed an elderly man and left the scene in the injured man's car.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A 79-year-old man is in critical condition at a local hospital after police said he was stabbed multiple times by a man in a ski mask Friday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., a 32-year-old man wearing a black ski mask approached the elderly man in a parking lot near Patterson Grove Road and stabbed him three times in the stomach with a pocketknife, a spokesperson for the Haines City Police Departments said in a news release. Police said the younger man, later identified as Christopher Lynn King, then took the man's keys and drove off on U.S. 27 in the elderly man's 2003 Toyota Matrix.

Haines City police officers found King near Posner Park in unincorporated Davenport, Florida, where he led authorities on a short chase. With assistance from Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies, they were able to stop the car using the "pursuit intervention technique."

King then exited the car and began to run away from law enforcement, but was eventually apprehended.

The 32-year-old was taken to the AdventHealth Heart of Florida for minor injuries then transported to Polk County Jail, police report.

King is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery on a victim 65 or over, armed robbery, grand theft auto, carrying a concealed weapon, fleeing to elude, driving without a valid license, resisting arrest with and without violence, wearing a mask in the commission of a felony and battery on a law enforcement officer. Law enforcement officials also issued multiple traffic citations.

The 79-year-old man who was stabbed was flown to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.